BJP will not have any alliance with TRS: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anticipating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would again “bow down” before the Centre and claim that the TRS and BJP are allies during his Delhi tour, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 said that the saffron party will not have any alliance with the pink party and would send the former to prison for his alleged corruption.

Addressing a public meeting at Chevella on the fifth day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, the BJP leader wondered why the TRS has given a call to hoist its party flag on the occasion of laying the foundation stone to the party office in Delhi when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated lands to all parties.

Commenting on BJP being branded as a “communal party”, Sanjay said that he would not tolerate the communal hate speech -- in an obvious reference to the infamous “15 minutes” communal remark made by AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi -- as well as cow slaughter and insulting of Hindus.

Referring to the AIMIM winning a few Assembly seats in Bihar and Maharastra, Sanjay urged the Hindus to support and help BJP come to power. Stating that the Chevella region was not given irrigation water from either the initial design of Pranahita Chevella or the redesigned project, he asked the people to question and revolt against the TRS leaders.

“One elderly person (a veiled reference to former united AP CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy) has earned money by digging a tunnel and another (CM KCR) has earned money in the name of the redesign. But, there is no water for this region,” he said.Earlier, on his way to Chevella, Sanjay interacted with farmers and agricultural labourers.

Bandi’s yatra just a timepass, say TRS MLAs

TRS MLAs described BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra as a timepass tour. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Guvvala Balaraju, Hanumanth Shinde and others alleged that several leaders from other states have been coming to Telangana to study the developmental works of the State government.

By implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has earned a place in history, they said. While asking the leaders of rival parties to not utter negative words about the government schemes, they claimed that some leaders were trying to stop the implementation of Dalit Bandhu. Support Dalit Bandhu scheme and help in the development of SCs, they said.