Huzurabad battle will be between Rythu Bandhu and 'rythu drohis', asserts Telangana Finance Minister

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Criticising the Union government for privatising public sector undertakings, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that while the TRS government has been implementing various schemes for the welfare of citizens, the BJP was making the lives of people miserable with its policies. He also slammed the Centre-ruling party for the skyrocketing fuel prices.The Minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for Yadava Sangam building at Dhammakkapet in Huzurabad, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Later in the day, he attended a programme at the new Jammikunta marketyard, during which several activists of other parties, including CPI leader Kaitha Linga Reddy, TDP leader Appala Mandhu and AITUC leader Dummala Ramamurthy, joined the pink fold.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish exuded confidence that pink party candidate Gellu Srinivas would win the Huzurabad bypoll with a thumping majority. He also mentioned that Padi Kaushik Reddy will assume charge as an MLC soon. Pointing out that the competition would be between the TRS and BJP, Harish took a jibe at the Congress saying that it doesn’t stand a chance in Huzurabad.Going one step further the Finance Minister said that the byelection will be a battle between the Rythu Bandhu and rythu drohis (traitors).

Pointing out that after coming to power, the TRS implemented various schemes such as the Rythu Bima and Rythu Bandhu and ensured uninterrupted supply of power to ryots, Harish requested the voters to support the pink party in the forthcoming byelection.