STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR lays foundation stone for party office in New Delhi

Telangana Minister and KCR's son KT Ramarao called the event historic and likened the party office in Delhi as a symbol of Telangana's self-respect.

Published: 02nd September 2021 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao lays the foundation stone of his party building at Vasant Vihar in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao lays the foundation stone of his party building at Vasant Vihar in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation for the construction of a TRS office building in New Delhi on Thursday.Party secretary general K Keshava Rao, TRS working president KT Rama Rao, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, several other Ministers and senior party leaders were present on the occasion. 

The Central government had allotted land to TRS in Vasant Vihar, Delhi on October 9, 2020 and the land was handed over to the party in November. Its construction was delayed due to the pandemic.The construction of the office would be completed in a year’s time and it would highlight Telangana’s tradition and culture. Though the Central government does allocate lands to recognised parties, no other regional party from the South has constructed an office in Delhi. 

The TRS’ latest office may be useful for party leaders whenever they visit the capital. Rao has also announced his wish to enter into national politics and to bring an alternative to the Congress and the BJP at the national level.“The TRS office in Delhi is a symbol of Telangana’s self-respect and existence. It is a proud moment for the cadre, as the TRS is the first regional party to construct an office building in Delhi,” working president KT Rama Rao said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR TRS ktr TRS New Delhi office
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp