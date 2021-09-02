KCR lays foundation stone for party office in New Delhi
Telangana Minister and KCR's son KT Ramarao called the event historic and likened the party office in Delhi as a symbol of Telangana's self-respect.
HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation for the construction of a TRS office building in New Delhi on Thursday.Party secretary general K Keshava Rao, TRS working president KT Rama Rao, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, several other Ministers and senior party leaders were present on the occasion.
The Central government had allotted land to TRS in Vasant Vihar, Delhi on October 9, 2020 and the land was handed over to the party in November. Its construction was delayed due to the pandemic.The construction of the office would be completed in a year’s time and it would highlight Telangana’s tradition and culture. Though the Central government does allocate lands to recognised parties, no other regional party from the South has constructed an office in Delhi.
The TRS’ latest office may be useful for party leaders whenever they visit the capital. Rao has also announced his wish to enter into national politics and to bring an alternative to the Congress and the BJP at the national level.“The TRS office in Delhi is a symbol of Telangana’s self-respect and existence. It is a proud moment for the cadre, as the TRS is the first regional party to construct an office building in Delhi,” working president KT Rama Rao said.