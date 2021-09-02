STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna River Management Board agrees to Telangana's demand to account for surplus waters

The Board decided to maintain a separate record of surplus water utilisation, though it would not form part of the water utilisation account.

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:12 AM

Irrigation officials from AP arrive at Jalasoudha to attend KRMB meeting, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Irrigation officials from AP arrive at Jalasoudha to attend KRMB meeting, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), during the meeting held with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana’s Irrigation officials over sharing of Krishna waters, agreed to Telangana’s demand of accounting for surplus waters.

The Board decided to maintain a separate record of surplus water utilisation, though it would not form part of the water utilisation account. Telangana officials wanted the Board to protect SLBC, Kalwakurthy and Nettempadu, which had only ad-hoc allocations. Most of the other items on the agenda did not come up for discussion, due to a dearth of time. Later, the joint meeting of KRMB and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) coordination committees was held for implementing the provisions of the gazette notification.

At this meeting, it was decided to constitute sub-committees for the implementation of the provisions of the gazette notification. AP officials sought protection for projects mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, which were mentioned as unapproved projects in the gazette.At the same meeting, Telangana officials submitted detailed project reports (DPR) of three projects on Godavari.

They told the GRMB that there was no need to submit DPRs of some minor projects like Kandukur and others, and wanted the Board to drop them from the list. Officials of both States said they would cooperate with the Boards for implementation of the provisions of the gazette notification.

