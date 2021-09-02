Telangana’s GSDP rose by 94% from 2014-15: Niti Aayog report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The growth in Telangana now is faster compared to the growth in Telangana region when it was a part of combined Andhra Pradesh, a Niti Aayog report has revealed. According to provisional estimates, Telangana’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices in 2020-21 was Rs 9,80,407 crore, an increase of 94 per cent from its 2014-15 value. Telangana achieved the third rank in the country in terms of the percentage increase in GSDP at current prices between 2014-15 and 2020-21, as per the latest Niti Aayog report, ArthNiti.

The report stated: “Telangana is the seventh largest State in terms of GSDP and has clocked a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of more than 11 per cent (in terms of rupees) since 2015-16. The State’s economy has grown at an average annual rate of more than nine per cent since its formation, significantly higher than the growth rate before its formation.”

Referring to the report, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy should realise the growth story of Telangana. “Stop levelling baseless allegations. The results of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s hard work is truly reflected in the report,” he said.