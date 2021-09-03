Aviation Minister Scindia asks Telangana to develop Warangal Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Civil Aviation Minister M Jyotiraditya Scindia has asked the State government and Hyderabad International Airport Limited (HIAL) to explore operationalisation of Warangal Airport and its inclusion under RCS-UDAN scheme.

In a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Union Minister said that though Warangal Airport is within 150 km aerial distance of HIAL, it could be developed with a mutually agreeable solution. The State government should look into the possibility in consultation with HIAL and Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The Union Minister also asked the State government to re-examine HIAL’s request for extension of Concession Agreement period and furnish its recommendations to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. “The HIAL has requested for extension of its concession period for another 30 years beyond the initial 30 years — beyond March 23, 2038 and till March 23, 2068,” Scindia said.