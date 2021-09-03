Owaisi to begin 3-day Uttar Pradesh tour from Ayodhya
Published: 03rd September 2021
HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday announced a three-day tour programme in Uttar Pradesh to strengthen the cadre for the upcoming Assembly elections.He will start the tour from Rudauli near Ayodhya on September 7, and will be at Sultanpur the next day and at Barabanki on September 9. Announcing this to mediapersons at Darussalam here on Thursday, he said, “In the coming days, we will visit more areas of UP in view of the upcoming Assembly polls, to defeat the Yogi government.”