Single shots can be fired using AK-47, says Rachakonda Additional DCP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During cross examination by the counsel for the police party involved in the ‘encounter’, Investigating Officer (IO) J Surender Reddy, Additional DCP of Rachakonda, informed that a single shot can be fired using an AK-47 rifle. He said “Yes”, when the commission asked if he could demonstrate the same to them.

He also mentioned that the panchas in the case did not state that before snatching weapons from the police party, the accused threw dirt, debris and stones at the sleuths. Referring to an earlier statement that the accused had assaulted police with sticks and stones before snatching their weapons, the counsel asked if this answer was contrary to what was stated on record. The IO agreed that his statement was contrary to the previous one.