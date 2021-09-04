STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huzurabad bypoll in Telangana to be held only after Dasara, says Election Commission

Though the ruling TRS and Opposition BJP have already launched their campaigns, the bypoll is likely to be held in November or December

Published: 04th September 2021

BJP leader Eatala Rajender taking a break has caused a dip in the political mercury levels in Huzurabad.

Eatala Rajender had resigned from the seat after joining the BJP (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The bypoll to the Huzurabad Assembly seat in Telangana will be held only after the Dasara festival. Though the ruling TRS and Opposition BJP have already launched their campaigns, the bypoll is likely to be held in November or December.

After holding a video conference with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahender Reddy recently, the Election Commission of India (ECI) stated that the Telangana government wanted to conduct the bypoll only after the festival season is over.
 
"The Chief Secretary of Telangana brought to the notice of the Commission the constraints related to flood situations, festivals and pandemic and suggested that it would be advisable to have the by-election after the end of the festival season," the ECI said on Saturday. Though, the ECI announced the schedule for some segments in West Bengal and other states, it did not announce any date for the Huzurabad bypoll in Telangana.

Former Minister E Rajender, after developing differences with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, resigned as an MLA on June 12. The bypoll can be held before December, i.e., within six months. Now, the principal political parties have to maintain their tempo for a couple of months more.

