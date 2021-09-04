Telangana: Villagers, cops save 16 tourists stranded in forest after local river starts overflowing due to rain

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Timely and swift response by police and local residents proved helpful in saving the lives of as many as 16 tourists who were stranded in the Vathavapur forest area under Mamada mandal in Nirmal district, after the local river started overflowing due to incessant rains, on Friday.

Soon after learning that these tourists have gotten stuck in the other side of the river, the police and locals, including sarpanch A Santosh, swung into action and started rescue operations. With the help of a rope, they managed to save all 16 tourists who had arrived to see the waterfall in the middle of the forest.Most water bodies in the erstwhile district are now in spate owing to rains in both Telangana and their catchment areas in Maharashtra.