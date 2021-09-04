STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Villagers, cops save 16 tourists stranded in forest after local river starts overflowing due to rain

Soon after learning that these tourists have gotten stuck in the other side of the river, the police and locals, including sarpanch A Santosh, swung into action and started rescue operations.

Published: 04th September 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Tourists wait for help after the local river began overflowing due to incessant rains

Tourists wait for help after the local river began overflowing due to incessant rains

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Timely and swift response by police and local residents proved helpful in saving the lives of as many as 16 tourists who were stranded in the Vathavapur forest area under  Mamada mandal in Nirmal district, after the local river started overflowing due to incessant rains, on Friday.

Soon after learning that these tourists have gotten stuck in the other side of the river, the police and locals, including sarpanch A Santosh, swung into action and started rescue operations. With the help of a rope, they managed to save all 16 tourists who had arrived to see the waterfall in the middle of the forest.Most water bodies in the erstwhile district are now in spate owing to rains in both Telangana and their catchment areas in Maharashtra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana rainfall Telangana tourist stranded telangana
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp