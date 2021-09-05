Couple held for setting man ablaze in Telangana's Warangal

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA : A couple working at a private chit fund company was arrested on Saturday, after a mobile repair shop owner was set ablaze in broad daylight on Friday night. Based on a tip off about their whereabouts, the police arrested the accused couple Godugu Ganesh and Kavya at Kashibugga crossroads.

Speaking to the media, Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr Tarun Joshi said that Ganesh, who was working as an agent for Achala Chit Funds, requested the mobile repair shop owner Pittala Raju to invest 15 lakh in the company.

He agreed, and after the completion of his tenure, Raju asked the company to return his amount. The company gave him three cheques, of which two bounced. A furious Raju asked Ganesh to return his money. Ganesh, who was irked by Raju’s attitude, provoked his wife to set him ablaze. The victim is being treated at a hospital.