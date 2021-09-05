Kaleshwaram water to touch a record height of 665 metres at Telangana's Govindapur village

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: Govindapur, a nondescript village under Mogudampally mandal in Sangareddy district, is going to remain in the history of India’s irrigation sector forever, as the proposed pumping facility will deliver water at a height of 665 metres above mean sea level (MSL), under Kaleshwaram project. Till now, Kondapochamma reservoir lifted water to the highest level of 618 metres. The State government has decided to construct Sangameswhara-Basaveshwara lift irrigation schemes (LIS) by utilising 20 tmcft of Kaleshwaram water.

Godavari waters will be dropped into Singur from Mallannasagar, at link-4 of Kaleshwaram project. From Singur foreshore, water would be lifted though the proposed Sangameshwara (12 tmft) and Basaveshwara (8 tmcft) lifts. While Sangameshwara lift will be constructed on the right side of Singur to irrigate around 2.19 lakh acres, Basaveshwara will come up on the left side of Singur to irrigate 1.65 lakh acres. A total of 3.84 lakh acres, mostly new ayauct, will get water.

“80 per cent of preliminary survey works have already been completed. Once the detailed project report (DPR) is prepared, it will take two years for the completion of the project,” sources in the Irrigation Department told Express, on Saturday.

The exact land required for acquisition will be known only after the DPR is prepared. According to preliminary estimates, Sangameshwara will cost around Rs 2,500 crore and Basaveshwara will cost around `1,500 crore. The length of Sangameshwara’s main canal will be 180 km and that of Basaveshwara will be 130 km. The interesting feature of this scheme is that the most backward and parched areas of the State — Narayankhed Assembly segment, besides Andole and Zaheerabad segments — will receive water from it.

Four motors with a pumping capacity of around 40 MW will be erected, including one proposed at Govindapur village, where water will be lifted to a record height of 665 metres. The officials have proposed to fill 200 minor irrigation tanks under these two schemes. In a major perk, a total of 17 mandals in the three Assembly segments — nine under Sangameshwara and eight under Basaveshwara — will get irrigation facility. As many as 231 villages under Sangameshwara and 166 villages under Basaveshwara will be benefited.

