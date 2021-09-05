Six Maoists arrested in Telangana's Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Cherla police in a joint operation with CRPF arrested six Maoists including a 17-year-old minor at Pusuguppa forest area in the district on Saturday. According to Bhadrachalam ASP, Dr Vineeth G, police received information that some Maoists were moving around in Pusuguppa forest in Cherla mandal. Based on the information, the security forces launched a search operation and found six persons trying to flee the scene. Police took them into custody.

Those arrested have been identified as Joga, 23, Madivi Bandi, 27, Madivi Unga, 23, Madakam Sannu, 25, Kunjam Adama, 30, and a 17-year-old minor. During interrogation, they confessed that they had dug holes to plant explosives in Pusuguppa forest area last year to kill security personnel. Police are making arrangements to send the minor to juvenile home after producing him in court.