Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told Modi to postpone bypoll, claims Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Linking the deferral of the Huzurabad byelection to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the Congress on Saturday, September 4, 2021, claimed that Rao might have requested Modi for the same, fearing that early elections might dent TRS’ prospects.

Briefing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, following TPCC political affairs committee’s weekly meeting, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, party working president, said that the Congress’s belief that both the BJP and TRS were associated was further strengthened by the postponement.

“Since KCR is worried about a possible loss in the Huzurabad bypoll, he made a request to Modi. The gimmicks played by KCR and the BJP have turned the State BJP leadership into mere foot soldiers. Eatala must realise that he may have relieved himself from the clutches of KCR, but has fallen victim to BJP,” he said.