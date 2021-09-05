STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Congress leader Komatireddy under fire for attending YSRTP meet

The TPCC and APCC had instructed leaders from the respective parties to refrain from attending the meeting.

Published: 05th September 2021 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila and her mother YS Vijayamma pay tributes to the bust of YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 12th death anniversary on Thursday.

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila and her mother YS Vijayamma pay tributes to the bust of YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 12th death anniversary on Thursday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Congress leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has courted trouble by attending the YSRTP’s ‘Aatmeeya Sammelanam’ organised YS Vijayamma, the mother of party chief YS Sharmila, on Friday, September 3, 2021. The TPCC and APCC had instructed leaders from the respective parties to refrain from attending the meeting. Speaking to media at his residence in Banjara Hills, TPCC campaign committee convenor, Madhu Yashki Goud felt that Venkat Reddy’s participation in the Sammelanam was against his party’s interests. 

Stating that the MP’s act amounted to backstabbing the TPCC, Yashki Goud said that no one was stopping him from joining another party. The Congress leader added that the AICC would take a call on initiating ‘disciplinary action’ against Venkat Reddy soon. “The act of speaking from a political platform organised by a party that is a Congress rival would obviously not be in our interests. The high command will take a decision on the matter,” he explained.

Emphasising that Vijayamma’s programme was in no way apolitical, Yashki Goud said that siblings YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YS Sharmila were trying to axe the branch of a tree (the Congress), from where their father went on to become a great leader and a CM.

