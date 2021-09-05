STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana State Chief Secretary files undertaking on GO 111 in High Court

GO 111 dated March 8, 1996, was reportedly issued by erstwhile government prohibiting constructions near Himayatsagar and Osmansagar, and their catchment areas within a radius of 10 km.

Published: 05th September 2021 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who is also the Chairman of the HighPowered Committee, which has been constituted for the submission of report on the Catchment Area Landfall within the purview of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, filed an undertaking in the Telangana High Court on Saturday. The CS filed an affidavit and submitted that best endeavour would be made to abide by the conditions and timelines recorded in the HC order.

A division bench of the High Court on August 26, 2021, had observed, “The Chairperson of the High-Powered Committee shall file an affidavit within one week undertaking, inter alia, to abide by the conditions and the timelines recorded herein above”. 

It may be recollected that “GO 111 dated March 8, 1996, was issued by erstwhile government  prohibiting constructions near Himayatsagar and Osmansagar, and their catchment areas within a radius of 10 km”. As many as 87 parcels of lands fall within the purview of GO 111 and owners of those land parcels have been seeking a relaxation from the order’s purview.

Though the High-Powered Committee was constituted by the Telangana government vide GO.Ms.No. 839 Municipal Administration Department dated December 7, 2016 to examine the GO.111 dated March 8, 1996, neither the minutes of the meetings nor its report have not seen the light of the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar Chairman of the HighPowered Committee Catchment Area Landfall Osmansagar Himayatsagar
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp