Telugu star Pawan Kalyan gives Rs 2 lakhs aid to folk artist Kinnera Mogilaiah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pawan Kalyan Learning Centre for Human Excellence, the trust founded by the actor, has announced Rs 2 lakh financial aid to Darshanam Mogilaiah, the 12-fret kinnera folk artiste, who lent vocals to the introduction song of the actor’s upcoming film ‘Bheemla Nayak’.

Popularly called Kinnera Mogilaiah, the folk artiste hails from the Amrabad forest reserve, Mahabubnagar, and is popular for singing ballads, which are often interspersed with simple and short monologues. Pawan Kalyan’s office stated that the cheque will be handed over to him soon.

The dramatic monologue and the unique vocals of Darshanam Mogilaiah have become the cynosure of all eyes ever since the song was released. The song has garnered 12 million views and 900K likes on YouTube