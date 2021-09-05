Village to house major pump under Kaleshwaram life irrigation scheme in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Govindapur, a nondescript village under Mogudampally mandal in Sangareddy district, is going to remain in the history of India’s irrigation sector forever, as the proposed area will have a pumping facility that will deliver water at a height of 665 metres above mean sea level (MSL), under Kaleshwaram project. Till now, Kondapochamma reservoir lifted water to the highest level of 618 metres.

The State government has decided to construct Sangameswhara-Basaveshwara lift irrigation schemes (LIS) by utilising 20 tmcft of Kaleshwaram water. Godavari waters will be dropped into Singur from Mallannasagar, at link-4 of Kaleshwaram project. From Singur foreshore, water would be lifted though the proposed Sangameshwara (12 tmft) and Basaveshwara (8 tmcft) lifts. While Sangameshwara lift will be constructed on the right side of Singur to irrigate around 2.19 lakh acres, Basaveshwara will come up on the left side of Singur to irrigate 1.65 lakh acres. A total of 3.84 lakh acres, mostly new ayauct will get water.

“The preliminary survey works are completed by 80 per cent. Once the detailed project report is prepared, it will take two years for the completion of the project,” sources in Irrigation department told Express on Saturday. The exact land required for acquisition will be known only after the DPR is prepared. According to preliminary estimates, Sangameshwara will cost around Rs 2,500 crore and Basaveshwara will cost around Rs 1,500 crore. The length of main canal of Sangameshwara will be 180 km and Basaveshwara will be 130 km. The interesting feature of this scheme is that irrigation water will be provided to the most backward and parched area of the state.