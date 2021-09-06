STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 Telangana teachers get national awards

Teachers Rangaiah Kaderla and Ramaswamy Payyavula from Telangana have been awarded for their work during Covid-19. 

Published: 06th September 2021

classroom, school, teachers

Representational photo (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two teachers from Telangana were among the 44 bestowed with the National Teachers’ Award, 2021 by President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, September 5, 2021, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, for their exemplary work in education. Their work includes development of innovative methods of teaching to improve school education and enrich the lives of students. 

Teachers Rangaiah Kaderla and Ramaswamy Payyavula from Telangana have been awarded for their work during Covid-19. Acting headmaster of MPPS Sawarkheda School in Kumrambheem Asifabad district Rangaiah Kaderla, 38, and his wife, Veena Kaderla, are known as the Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule of the village respectively.

The son of a watchman, Kaderla, since a young age, wanted to be a teacher. “When I was in class X, I was teaching all my friends and helping them out with their lessons, which is when I realised that I want to be a teacher.”

Kaderla, who aims to produce IAS officers from his village, joined MPPS school around 11 years ago. He said, “When I joined the school, there were only about 50 students and there were almost no facilities, following which, I decided to use my savings to improve the school’s infrastructure,” he said.  The school strength has now increased to more than 250 students. 

Another teacher being awarded is Ramaswamy Payyavula, the head teacher at ZP High School, Indiranagar, Siddipet (U) district. Payyavula has transformed a government school to become one of the most sought-after schools in the town. In a bid to increase enrolment, he conducted a meeting with parents and made them understand the importance of education.  During his tenure, he upgraded the school’s infrastructure and introduced many modern facilities, as a result of which enrolment tripled in the school.

