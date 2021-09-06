Chief Minister KCR has left teachers in the lurch, says Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar lambasted Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for neglecting teachers who were suffering due to the impact of the pandemic on their livelihoods and the owners of small schools.

Addressing a public meeting during his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Mominpet mandal headquarters in Vikarabad on Sunday, the Karimnagar MP said that he learned to be patriotic and idealistic under the influence of his father who was a teacher by profession. He questioned how the CM could boast about implementing Dalit Bandhu when he was not even able to pay government employees on time.

Stating that Rs 74.44 crore funds were given to Mominpet mandal by the Centre, he wondered what was stopping the CM from writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning why funds were not being given to the State.