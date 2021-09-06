Telanagana: Congress demands early poll in Huzurabad, alleges "power misuse" by TRS
Published: 06th September 2021
HYDERABAD: Demanding an early election in Huzurabad, the Congress on Sunday, September 5, 2021, asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to depute a team of senior officials to assess the ground situation, alleging TRS was ‘misusing’ its power to ensure a win in the bypoll in the Assembly constituency.
TPCC senior vice president G Niranjan said the ECI’s decision to defer the elections in Huzurabad, while announcing elections in Bengal and Odisha, was raising doubts, particularly when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was in Delhi. “The ECI should realise that there is no meaning in postponement of elections without curbing the vigorous campaigning,” he said.