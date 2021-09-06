Telangana government owes Rs 4,250 crore to women self help groups: TPCC ex-chief Uttam Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the State government owes about Rs 4,250 crores to the women Self Help Groups (SHG), former TPCC chief, N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that these funds be immediately released.

Addressing the media along with TPCC working president and MLA T Jagga Reddy, All India Mahila Congress general secretary Fathima Rosna, Telangana Mahila Congress president and others, the Nalgonda Parliamentarian said that the Telangana government did not pay a single rupee as the interest on loans taken by the women SHGs under VLR (Vaddi Leni Runalu) scheme after K Chandrasekhar Rao became the Chief Minister for the second time after the 2018 elections.

“The government did not release Rs 2200 crores of interest to 3.85 lakh SHGs of the rural areas and Rs 750 crores to the 1.52 lakh SHGs of the urban areas. On the whole the government owes Rs 3000 crores to the SHGs under VLR scheme,” he added.