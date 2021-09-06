Telangana youth injured in Cherla after explosives planted by rebels go off 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youngster suffered injuries in an explosion at Cherla in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday. Identified as Brahma Naidu, the victim had stopped his bike to read a poster put up on the roadside by the banned maoist party.

As soon as he neared the poster, explosives in the ground blasted leaving him with injuries on his leg.

The impact of the explosion was such that Naidu and his bike were thrown away at a distance. He was rushed to a private hospital and is being treated.

The poster gave a call to observe September 13 as Political Prisoners' Rights Day.

It is suspected that the explosives were planted to target police. Generally when such posters surface, police seize them. To injure the police, the Maoists had planted explosives, sources confirmed.

Usually such posters are stuck in forest areas or left on the roads in isolated areas. But such posters appearing in the town, where there is always public movement, has triggered panic among the residents. Clues teams and Bomb squads also rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

The police have launched an investigation.