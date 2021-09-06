TRS leader files police case against MLA Durgam Chenniah

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: TRS leader K Padma Reddy lodged a complaint against her party colleague and Bellampelli MLA Durgam Chenniah at ACP office in Mancherial, accusing him of harassing and threatening to kill her and her son.

In her complaint, she said that the MLA has been harassing them for last the few days and even threatened to kill them after her son, who is currently based in America, posted on Twitter about illegal constructions and encroachments in the Bellampelli municipality and brought the issue to the notice of the MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

In her complaint, she sought security of the family. Meanwhile, she also said that she will bring the issue to the notice of the party high command.