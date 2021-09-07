Power supply stays normal even as heavy rain continue to lash over several parts of Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as heavy rains continue to lash several parts of the State, power supply remained normal in Greater Hyderabad as well as in rural circles. The rains, however, caused some minor damages to transformers and electrical poles. According to TSSPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy, 13 electrical poles and five distribution transformers were damaged.

He revealed this after a review meeting on power supply situation. During the meeting, he instructed the disaster management wings, other officials and staff to be available in their respective headquarters to meet any emergency works and also to constantly monitor the power supply situation. He also urged the consumers as well as the public to follow safety precautions during rains. Farmers should be more careful and should keep their cattle away from electric poles, he said. “For any emergency, the consumers can file their complaints by calling 100 or 1912 or special control room numbers 7382072104/ 7382072106/ 7382071574,” he added.