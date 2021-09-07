Rains bring Telangana to its knees, red alert in northern districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the southwest monsoon turning vigorous over Telangana, heavy to very heavy rainfall pounded several districts of the State on Monday, bringing normal life to a standstill. As of 6 pm, Kothagudem recorded the highest rainfall of 174 mm, followed by Palvancha (164 mm), Chunchupally (162 mm) and Laxmidevi Palli (148 mm). Many parts of the GHMC region saw light rainfall.

The forecast for Tuesday remains grim. The IMD has issued a red alert in the northern parts of Telangana. Heavy, very heavy or extremely heavy rains are likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.

The IMD has also predicted extremely heavy rainfall, above 200 mm, in Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Kothagudem and Khammam districts. A flash flood risk looms large over Kothagudem, Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Khammam till 11.30 am on Tuesday.

College students wade through knee-deep water in Warangal, on Monday

In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 93.5 mm was recorded in Medak. Under the GHMC region, Patancheruvu reported the highest rainfall of 17 mm. The maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius was recorded at Thallada in Khammam, while the lowest temperature of 20.8 degree Celsius was witnessed at Mujahidpur in Vikarabad.

Telangana has received 32 per cent excess rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon season. For a normal rainfall of 625 mm between June 1 and September 6, the State recorded an actual rainfall of 823 mm. Barring a few districts like Medak, Suryapet and Mulugu, which received normal rainfall this monsoon, most of the districts had witnessed excess rainfall.