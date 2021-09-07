STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rains bring Telangana to its knees, red alert in northern districts

With the southwest monsoon turning vigorous over Telangana, heavy to very heavy rainfall pounded several districts of the State on Monday, bringing normal life to a standstill.

Published: 07th September 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

A residential locality under water after five days of heavy rain, at Osman Nagar in Hyderabad on Monday

A residential locality under water after five days of heavy rain, at Osman Nagar in Hyderabad on Monday (Photo | VIinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the southwest monsoon turning vigorous over Telangana, heavy to very heavy rainfall pounded several districts of the State on Monday, bringing normal life to a standstill. As of 6 pm, Kothagudem recorded the highest rainfall of 174 mm, followed by Palvancha (164 mm), Chunchupally (162 mm) and Laxmidevi Palli (148 mm). Many parts of the GHMC region saw light rainfall.

The forecast for Tuesday remains grim. The IMD has issued a red alert in the northern parts of Telangana. Heavy, very heavy or extremely heavy rains are likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.

The IMD has also predicted extremely heavy rainfall, above 200 mm, in Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Kothagudem and Khammam districts. A flash flood risk looms large over Kothagudem, Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Khammam till 11.30 am on Tuesday.

College students wade through knee-deep water in Warangal, on Monday

In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 93.5 mm was recorded in Medak. Under the GHMC region, Patancheruvu reported the highest rainfall of 17 mm. The maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius was recorded at Thallada in Khammam, while the lowest temperature of 20.8 degree Celsius was witnessed at Mujahidpur in Vikarabad.

Telangana has received 32 per cent excess rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon season. For a normal rainfall of 625 mm between June 1 and September 6, the State recorded an actual rainfall of 823 mm. Barring a few districts like Medak, Suryapet and Mulugu, which received normal rainfall this monsoon, most of the districts had witnessed excess rainfall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana rainfall Telangana flood
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp