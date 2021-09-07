Telangana: Headmaster tests positive for Covid in Adilabad, 80 tested

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : The Mancherial District Educational Officer B Phani has announced two-day holiday for the students of Rebennapelli Primary School as headmaster of the school tested positive for Covid-19. The Medical and Health officials organised a Covid testing camp for the students and staff of the school at Dhandapelli mandal in Mancherial district. Around 80 students and staff were tested for Covid- 19 on Monday and no one was found to be positive.

Speaking to Express, DEO Phani said that the school would be completely sanitised. Tests will be continue on Tuesday, he added. After one-and-half year gap, schools reopened from September 1, however, parents were sacred to send their wards to school as third wave is looming on the horizon. There are 740 schools in the district and 12,400 students are registered in these schools.

Out of the 740 schools, vaccination has been completed for teachers in 606 schools. However, in Mancherial district, the vaccination percentage is low. Till now, only half of the estimated 4.5 lakh population have been vaccinated.

TS ADDS 301 CASES OF COVID-19, 2 DEATHS

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 301 cases of Covid-19 on Monday after conducting 67,720 tests. With this, the State’s active cases are at 5,505 with 339 previously infected individuals recovering from the infection. The highest number of cases were reported in GHMC limits with 70 cases, followed by Karimnagar with 31 and Hanamkonda with 22. Two persons passed away, taking the toll to 3,886.