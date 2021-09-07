STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Tech Mahindra donates oxygen plant, 7 ambulances

 It Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated an oxygen plant, donated by Tech Mahindra Group, at St Theresa’s Hospital in Sanath Nagar on Monday.

Oxygen Cylinders

Image of oxygen cylinders used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated an oxygen plant, donated by Tech Mahindra Group, at St Theresa’s Hospital in Sanath Nagar on Monday. The new plant will make the hospital self-reliant in dealing with Covid cases, especially in view of an impending third wave. 

The Indian multinational company also donated seven ambulances to people from different districts where ambulance penetration is low. “We are grateful to the group for their gesture to donate the equipment. We are glad that such efforts and thoughts are being put in by industry leaders to mitigate the pandemic, which is currently under control in the State with only few hundred cases being reported,” said Minister Rama Rao.

“We should see that life goes on even if the pandemic is here to stay. Telangana has done well with vaccinations and has vaccinated a major portion of our population. So with due precautions in place, even if a pandemic doesn’t go away we need to coexist and open up the State,” he added. He also thanked the Mahindra Group for various investments it made in the State.

