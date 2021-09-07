STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Three-member Telangana gang held for ATM fraud, cheating banks

A three-member inter-State gang involved in ATM fraud and cheating banks was arrested by the Hyderabad city police on Monday.

Published: 07th September 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-member inter-State gang involved in ATM fraud and cheating banks was arrested by the Hyderabad city police on Monday. The gang would tamper with ATMs in a way to create a technical issue at the time of dispensing cash. Despite the machine dispensing cash, they would complain that they had not received cash due to a technical error and raise grievances with the bank complaining of failed transactions.

Taking advantage of the Banking Ombudsman guidelines that the bank has to pay the amount in cases of failed transactions at ATMs, the accused cheated banks and claimed money from them. The accused Mohd Iqbal, Mohd Salaim and Ansari, belong to the Haryana-based notorious Mewat gang. They were involved in four cases in different parts of the city, said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar. The accused elected big cities and chose unmanned ATMs.

Usually, two of them would enter an ATM. One of the accused would operate the ATM by using a debit card, and the other person would tamper with the machine to create a technical error with some tool and take the cash from the dispenser. They would then pretend that the cash was not dispensed and lodge a complaint via the toll-free number. The bank on verification would also find that the transaction failed due to a technical error. Based on complaints, the Task Force sleuths nabbed the trio and recovered cash, debit cards and some tools.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana ATM fraud arrest ATM fraud
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp