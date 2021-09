Poet Penna Sivaramakrishna selected for Telangana government's Kaloji Award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Noted poet, literary personality and critic Penna Sivaramakrishna was selected for the State government’s prestigious Prajakavi Padma Vibhushan Kaloji Narayana Rao Award 2021. The State government issued orders to this effect on Tuesday. Along with a cash prize of Rs 1,01,116, a memento and shawl will be presented to Sivaramakrishna.

The State government has been giving award in the name of Kaloji every year from 2015, marking his birth anniversary on September 9. Sivaramakrishna, who hails from Nalgonda district, was a retired lecturer. Sivaramakrishna penned Alala meeda padava, Nissabdam naa matruka and other books. His writings on Ghazal art form were popular.