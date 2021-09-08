SOPs issued for school fee regulation in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just days after the reopening of schools in the State, the Director of School Education on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) regarding free regulations, physical classes, and safety measures. Elaborating on guidelines to ensure that the Covid protocol was strictly adhered to by the institutions, the schools have been asked to not force their students to attend physical classes.

“Students willing to study from home may be allowed to do so. No child shall be compelled by any school management to physically attend offline classes if his or her parents are not inclined to send them. No penalty shall be imposed in case a child does not attend the school or offline classes,” read the memo.

The government has also directed all private unaided recognised schools in the State, affiliated to the State Board, CBSE, ICSE and other International Boards to not increase any kind of fees during the academic year, 2021-22 and charge only tuition fee on monthly basis.

Regarding the Covid-19 norms, the schools have been asked to train all students as Covid-19 safety ambassadors so that they can spread awareness to their parents, families and senior relatives about Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. One period in the day can be devoted to this sensitisation.

Students, staff to be taken to hospital if affected with Covid-19 symptoms

“The headmaster shall ensure that students are immediately taken to the nearest Primary Health Centre or any other close-by reliable medical facility for Covid-19 test, in case he or she is found to have any Covid like symptoms. In case, any child or member of staff is found to be Covid-19 positive, his/her immediate contacts of students and staff in the school shall be tested by both RTPCR & RAT tests,” added the SOP.