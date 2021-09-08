STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana continues power generation at Srisailam

"We have not received any directions from the government to stop hydel power generation," said TS Genco and Transco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao.

Published: 08th September 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana authorities are continuing power generation at Srisailam.

Telangana authorities are continuing power generation at Srisailam. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As there have been no instructions from the government to the contrary, the hydel power generation is being continued at the Srisailam project. After a review meeting on the current rain situation and on measures being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply, TS Genco and Transco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao said: “We have not received any directions from the government to stop hydel power generation. We will continue power generation at Srisailam as per the requirements of the State. The inflows to Srisailam project were around one lakh cusecs and we will continue the hydel power generation.”

Stating that there were sufficient coal reserves and no shortage of power in the State, he said: “Though rainwater entered the Kothagudem plant and also one sub-station in NPDCL limits, there has been no interruption in power generation. Rainwater.”

He also appealed to farmers and public to not touch the electric polls or live wires.  Meanwhile, TSSPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy said that all the engineers were put on high alert as there would be rains for three more days. He said the staff would shift the electric meters from the cellars of the apartments to first floor. The consumers in TSSPDCL, in case of emergency, should call 1912/100 or special control room numbers 7382072104, 7382072106 or 7382071574. 

NPDCL CMD A Gopal Rao directed the employees to stay at their respective headquarters and be ready to address all issues arising out of the present rain situation.  He also urged the consumers to contact the officials by dialling 18004250028 or 1912 to get any issues resolved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TS GENCO Transco CMD Telangana hydel power generation Srisailam Telangana TSSPDCL
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp