Telangana continues power generation at Srisailam

HYDERABAD: As there have been no instructions from the government to the contrary, the hydel power generation is being continued at the Srisailam project. After a review meeting on the current rain situation and on measures being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply, TS Genco and Transco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao said: “We have not received any directions from the government to stop hydel power generation. We will continue power generation at Srisailam as per the requirements of the State. The inflows to Srisailam project were around one lakh cusecs and we will continue the hydel power generation.”

Stating that there were sufficient coal reserves and no shortage of power in the State, he said: “Though rainwater entered the Kothagudem plant and also one sub-station in NPDCL limits, there has been no interruption in power generation. Rainwater.”

He also appealed to farmers and public to not touch the electric polls or live wires. Meanwhile, TSSPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy said that all the engineers were put on high alert as there would be rains for three more days. He said the staff would shift the electric meters from the cellars of the apartments to first floor. The consumers in TSSPDCL, in case of emergency, should call 1912/100 or special control room numbers 7382072104, 7382072106 or 7382071574.

NPDCL CMD A Gopal Rao directed the employees to stay at their respective headquarters and be ready to address all issues arising out of the present rain situation. He also urged the consumers to contact the officials by dialling 18004250028 or 1912 to get any issues resolved.