Telangana's ex-Secretariat employees scammed

HYDERABAD: A complaint was lodged against an offender who made calls to the Rangareddy Collector’s Office and obtained details of retired and suspended employees of the Secretariat. After obtaining details, the offender siphoned money from the former staffers under the garb of getting them their jobs back.

An unknown person made phone calls to the District Collector’s Office impersonating as a Secretariat staffer. He inquired about the suspended VROs and junior assistants. Assuming that the call is from the Secratariat, the employer provided the details. The officer said the list will be delivered to the Secretariat, but the offender asked the officer to send data via WhatsApp.

The offender then made phone calls to each and every person on the list and stated that they can still avail a job and lured them under the promise of promotion. Stating few terms, the fraudster informed the ex-employees that certain charges will be imposed and that they could transfer the amount through Google Pay or PhonePe. Few employees wanted to meet in-person and hand over the cash, but the offender denied such requests.

Suspecting fraud, the former employees, checked with the Rangareddy Collector’s Office and found that their personal information was obtained from the office. They lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police station.

