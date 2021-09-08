STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana too will get population control bill: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was speaking at Sangareddy on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra reaches Sadashivpet on Tuesday.

Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra reaches Sadashivpet on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY:  Exuding confidence that the BJP would form a government in Telangana in 2023, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the party would introduce a population control bill in the State like it did in Uttar Pradesh. The Karimnagar MP was speaking at Sangareddy on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Attacking the TRS government, he alleged, “The TRS car’s steering wheel is in the hands of the AIMIM. The ruling party keeps criticising us for inciting communal hatred. In that case, why did the government introduce a bill to implement religious reservation in the State? No matter how many religious bills are sent to Delhi, the Centre will not sanction them.”

Sanjay Kumar asked why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who had previously demanded that September 17 be officially celebrated as the Liberation Day during the Telangana movement, was now opposed to the idea. 

“The CM should immediately make it clear whether the Liberation Day will be officially celebrated or not. Amit Shah is coming to Nirmal to address a public meeting, irrespective of whether KCR commemorates the day.”

BJP ACCUSES CEO OF BIAS TOWARDS TRS
BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar said that he would lodge a complaint with the ECI against Shashank Goyal, Chief Electoral Officer, accusing him of acting on behalf of the TRS government. He said Goyal had failed in preventing TRS from misusing its power during the elections and said the government sent ‘misleading reports’ to the ECI asking it to defer Huzurabad bypoll.

