KTR visits Sircilla town, takes stock of situation after heavy showers

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A day after Sircilla was hit by heavy rains and floods, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao visited the affected residential colonies, on Wednesday. He also spoke with the local residents and instilled confidence among the people. The Minister took stock of the situation in both Shanthinagar and Pragathinagar colonies, though these colonies continue to remain under floodwater. Rama Rao waded through knee-deep water and visited the houses that were inundated by the incessant downpour.

While interacting with the TRS working president, Gajula Balaiah, a local resident, explained to him the condition of drainages and made a few suggestions which would help avert such situations in the future. Meanwhile, the citizens urged the MAUD Minister to provide them proper compensation at the earliest.

Mentioning that the government will soon initiate works to streamline all drainages in the town to avoid such floods, Rama Rao urged the people to be on alert while consuming pipe water for the next few days.