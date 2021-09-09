STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Political gains, not people, matter more to KCR: BJP

Sanjay Kumar was speaking to reporters at Shivampet during his Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Published: 09th September 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is focused on political games in Delhi while the citizens are struggling due to heavy rains and floods, State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated that the TRS president is turning a blind eye to the hardships being faced by the people.

Sanjay Kumar was speaking to reporters at Shivampet during his Praja Sangrama Yatra. “Though hundreds of people have suffered huge losses, the CM is still in Delhi for his political benefits,” he said. Pointing out that scores of farmers have been left in the lurch, after their crops submerged in floodwater, the BJP chief demanded that the government provide compensation to the affected ryots immediately, without wasting time forming committees and conducting surveys.

“Though the government initiated the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) saying that the project will cost only `10,000 crore, it increased the estimated cost to `50,000 crore later. Now, the government says it will cost about `1 lakh crore. Even after spending so many crores, the pink party has not been able to provide water to even a single acre yet,” he alleged. The BJP chief went one step further and alleged that the pink party leaders use drugs to stay glamorous. He also demanded that there be no restrictions on the devotees celebrating Ganesh festival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Bandi Sanjay Kumar KCR
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp