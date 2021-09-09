Political gains, not people, matter more to KCR: BJP

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is focused on political games in Delhi while the citizens are struggling due to heavy rains and floods, State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated that the TRS president is turning a blind eye to the hardships being faced by the people.

Sanjay Kumar was speaking to reporters at Shivampet during his Praja Sangrama Yatra. “Though hundreds of people have suffered huge losses, the CM is still in Delhi for his political benefits,” he said. Pointing out that scores of farmers have been left in the lurch, after their crops submerged in floodwater, the BJP chief demanded that the government provide compensation to the affected ryots immediately, without wasting time forming committees and conducting surveys.

“Though the government initiated the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) saying that the project will cost only `10,000 crore, it increased the estimated cost to `50,000 crore later. Now, the government says it will cost about `1 lakh crore. Even after spending so many crores, the pink party has not been able to provide water to even a single acre yet,” he alleged. The BJP chief went one step further and alleged that the pink party leaders use drugs to stay glamorous. He also demanded that there be no restrictions on the devotees celebrating Ganesh festival.