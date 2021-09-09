STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Congress files CBI complaint on e-auction 'scam' of Kokapet land

In the complaint signed, TPCC alleged that ‘with ulterior motives', the state government involved the MSTC, a central government agency for selling the government land.

Published: 09th September 2021 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday met with the CBI Director in Delhi and lodged a formal complaint, seeking an investigation into the e-auction of 50 acres of land at Kokapet. 

In the complaint signed by the party’s state functionaries, TPCC alleged that ‘with ulterior motives', the state government involved the MSTC, a central government agency for selling the government land.

Describing this as a ‘huge scandal’ involving a loss of more than Rs 1,000 crore to the government exchequer, the Congress held that through e-Auction, the state government favoured a few builders, close to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

“HMDA which was directed to sell government lands, engaged MSTC for e-auction platform. As a quid-pro-quo for the hefty commission, the public servants at the helm of MSTC have helped the public servants of Telangana Government in tweaking the e-auction norms and helped a select group of real estate companies, who are close to the CM,” the complaint says.
 
The complaint also blamed Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (IT), Jayesh Ranjan and HMDA Commissioner, Arvind Kumar for the ‘scam’. 

