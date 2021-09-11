KCR's Delhi visit: CMs do call on PM, TRS tells TPCC president Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy found fault with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for politicising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Delhi tour. Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Jeevan Reddy wondered whether the PCC chief was unaware that chief ministers of states did call on the Prime Minister.

Jeevan Reddy recalled that even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who fought against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the West Bengal elections too called on the PM later. He dared Revanth to either announce the Congress candidate for Huzurabad bypoll or himself contest as the candidate. He called Revanth a “Lilliput” in politics.