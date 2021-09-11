Marwari community seeks stern action against those spreading hate on social media

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Marwari community urged Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali to take stern action against those who propagate hatred against the Marwaris. A delegation led by former Haryana Nagarik Sangh president Anjani Kumar Agarwal urged the Home Minister to take action against those spreading hated against Marwaris by posting videos on social media. They also submitted a petition to Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan.

Anjani Kumar said that a few days ago some people in Toopran town of Medak district staged a dharna, rising slogans “Marwari Hatao, Tupran Bachao”. They also gave hate speeches against the Marwari community and spread hatred on social media through videos, he said.

The Marwari community always maintained a friendly relationship with the local people and has been playing a significant role in the social, cultural and economic development before and after the formation of Telangana, he added.

“We are setting up industries, education and business establishments in Telangana from the Nizam’s time and providing employment opportunities to thousands of people. We believe it is our duty to give back to society. Hate, provocation and attacks targeting Marwaris would damage harmony. We urge the government to take immediate action against such elements so that such incidents are not repeated,” he said.