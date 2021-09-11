STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No immersion of plaster of paris idols in Hussainsagar, says Telangana HC

Court permits idols to be immersed in baby ponds; also allows immersion of non-PoP idols in certain portions of Hussainsagar   

Published: 11th September 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Immersion of Ganesh idol in Hussainsagar lake

Immersion of Ganesh idol in Hussainsagar lake (Photo |EPS)

By TG Naidu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana, on Thursday, directed the State government against allowing immersion of Gansha idols made of plaster of paris (PoP) in Hussainsagar and other lakes in the city. The court, however, permitted such idols  to be immersed in baby ponds already constructed in the GHMC limits or in separate areas which don’t result in spread of water pollution into the main water body. 

The court asked the government to explore the use of inflatable rubber dam wall, as was used while carrying out dredging operations in Hussainsagar earlier by encircling the area for the immersion of idols. 
A division bench of the court comprising Acting Chief Justice MS Ramchander Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar  laid down that idols should not be permitted from the Tank Bund side of the lake. The bench gave the orders after hearing a Contempt of Court (CC) case filed by an advocate M Venumadhav against the State government. 

The High Court also said that immersion of non-PoP idols which do not have synthetic paint could be permitted through the other sides of the lake, such as from Sajeeviah Park or PV Ghat side. Use of low height and eco-friendly idols should be encouraged and also carry out rituals without gathering of large crowds. License and permits may be limited to a fixed number of pandals, the bench said.
The court further said that people should be encouraged to have quiet celebrations instead of cultural or entertainment programmes with large congregations during the festival period. Public pandals may be advised to switch over to online darshans or relay the celebrations through social media platforms, websites or  local cable television networks. 

The GHMC should make available masks free of cost in adequate number on the last day of immersion of idols in Hussainsagar lake. Police personnel should be engaged to enforce social distancing as far as possible and also to avoid any law and order problems, the bench observed.  The bench also imposed restrictions on use of loudspeakers after 10 pm and setting up pandals on roads.

COURT TASKS COPS WITH LIMITING CROWDS
The court directed the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad to instruct all SHOs and divisional police officers to ensure large congregations do not form at places where festivities are being celebrated. The police should cap the maximum number of people who would congregate at a particular time within a pandal, directed the court. It also asked the police to be engaged to enforce social distancing as far as possible and avoid any law and order problems

