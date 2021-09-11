Post flood, Telangana's Sircilla limps back to normalcy

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: After struggling for two days due to incessant rains and flood, life returned to normalcy in Rajanna-Sircilla district, on Thursday. However, the heavy downpour and deluge have left a trail of destruction behind, which include damaged and pothole-ridden roads.

Since the police officials have erected safety barricades along many such roads, motorists are finding it tough to travel. Reportedly, Shanthi Nagar area in the town is still under floodwater. Most flood victims are now focused on expediting the herculean task of cleaning their inundated houses.

Civic body officials, with the help of sanitation workers, have initiated a special drive to clean all submerged colonies. By Thursday morning, the Electricity Department managed to restore power to all affected areas. A good number of weavers were also able to resume the production of Bathukamma sarees, on the day.