Rains wreaked havoc but KCR yet to address issue, says Bandi Sanjay

SANGAREDDY: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of neglecting the poor people and not giving them as much value as he gives his domestic dog, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday said that rains have created havoc in the State but the CM was not trying to improve the situation even after returning from Delhi.

Speaking at a public meeting on the 13th day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Choutkoor mandal headquarters in Andole constituency, he said that KCR is interested only in opening bars, beer shops in the State and increasing liquor sales, and not in working for development of people and improving the public health.

BJP State president waves to the crowd as his Praja Sangrama Yatra reaches Choutkoor mandal in Andole constituency on Thursday

Referring to the recent rains, he said that it was estimated that the rains damaged 6.5 lakh acres of crop in Telangana. He also alleged that the TRS chief was trying to win the elections with money power.

Terming the ruling government most corrupt and reckless, he said as many as 27 Intermediate students had committed suicide due to the CM’s son’s negligence and none of the ruling party leaders had visited the kin of the deceased. Sanjay claimed that KCR’s love for Dalits started as soon as the Huzurabad bypoll was declared. Sanjay added that the CM had constructed rooms by spending `100 crore at Pragathi Bhavan, but still had not installed the statue of Ambedkar in Punjagutta.