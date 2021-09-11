STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government goes extra mile for its irrigation projects

KCR establishes temporary office in Delhi  to ensure Central nod to projects at earliest

Published: 11th September 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Micro-irrigation

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After establishing a temporary office for irrigation in the national capital, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao returned to Hyderabad on Friday, completing his nine-day tour of Delhi. 
The irrigation office at Telangana Bhavan will have seven engineers, one executive engineer (EE), two deputy EEs and four assistant engineers (AEs) to pursue the progress of approval for detailed project reports (DPRs) of Godavari projects. If necessary, senior officials from Hyderabad will frequent Delhi. 

The State government has decided to ensure permissions for seven projects across Godavari at the earliest to utilise its share of waters. Accordingly, the government submitted DPRs for two projects — Sitarama and Tupakula Gudem. The government will submit DPRs of Chinna Kaleshwaram, Choutapalli-Hanmanth Reddy, Chankha-Korata, Modikunta Vagu and BR Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella soon. “The office was established in Delhi to get clearances for all these projects at the earliest,” an official told Express on Thursday.

With regard to Krishna water, the State government wants the Centre to give a fresh Terms of Reference (ToR) under Section-3 of Inter-state River Water Disputes Act, 1956, to the existing Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, which already heard part of the arguments under Section-98 of AP Reorganisation Act. “The Brijesh Kumar Tribunal is well versed with the subject and it is currently hearing the arguments to decide project-wise allocations and share of water during the distress period. So, the government urged the Centre to provie fresh ToR to the Tribunal,” sources said.

According to sources, during his two-and-a-half-hour meeting with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, KCR spent almost one hour explaining the problems relating to the Krishna water sharing. Rao also informed him about the illegal projects of AP government and AP’s drawl of excess water, more than 34 tmcft, from the Srisailam project. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana Telangana irrigation project
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp