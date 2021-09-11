STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana's ‘Medicine from the Sky' initiative of using drones to deliver vaccine to launch from tomorrow

The project received the final regulatory nod from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to conduct the operations.

Published: 11th September 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

A team of officials led by agriculture officer Anitha have conducted demo classes on the utilisation of drones for spraying fertilisers and pesticides in the fields to farmers especially in villages

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s ‘Medicine from the Sky’ initiative of using drones to deliver drugs and vaccines beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) will be launched as a pilot project in Vikarabad district on September 11. The launch ceremony to be organised at Vikarabad Police Parade Ground will be presided over Union Minister for Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and attended by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, the Joint MD of Apollo Group and the World Economic Forum. 

The project received the final regulatory nod from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to conduct the operations. Ahead of the launch, three of the eight selected consortia — Bluedart Med Express Consortium (Skye Air), Hepicopter Consortium (Marut Drones) and CurisFly Consortium (TechEagle Innovations) have already started testing their drones via BVLOS and visual line of sight (VLOS) flights.

With the launch, the consortia will continue to further test the endurance of their drones over increasing distances and heavier payloads to establish their reliability. The initiative, being spearheaded by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the ITE&C Department in partnership with World Economic Forum, NITI Aayog and HealthNet Global (Apollo Hospitals), is the first-of-its-kind in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medicine from the Sky Telangana Drones deliver medicine
India Matters
File Image of Chandrayaan-2 launch. (Photo | ISRO)
Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads made discovery-class findings, says ISRO
Priyanka Tibrewal (L) and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R)
BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal to contest from Bhowanipore against CM Mamata Banerjee in bypoll
An artiste gives finishing touches to a Ganesha idol promoting Covid-19 vaccination in Mysuru on Thursday | Udayshankar S
Long Covid in kids not as severe as in adults, say experts  
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
First shot of Covid jab lowers risk of mortality by 96.6%, second one by 97.5%: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp