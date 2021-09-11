TSPCB to keep a tab on pollution of water bodies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to monitor water pollution levels at different locations during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) collected water samples from several lakes and other water bodies in the State. Speaking to Express, the TSPCB officials said that to estimate how much the water bodies will be polluted due to idol immersion the board has collected water samples before the start of the festival. Additionally, samples will be collected during and after the festival, and a report will be prepared on water pollution levels at all these locations, they said.

They also informed that samples were collected from six locations in Hussainsagar and 40 samples from from other lakes. Speaking about the awareness campaign launched by the TSPCB, an official said: “We have conducted multiple awareness campaigns to encourage people to go for clay Ganesh idols instead of Plaster of Paris idols. In this regard, clay idols were also distributed at different locations of the city.”