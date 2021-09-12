Congress cold war crops up at Rahul Gandhi meet too

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the TPCC recently made it clear that the party’s national leader Rahul Gandhi may not attend the last Dalita Girijana Dandora programme, the visit of State functionaries to Delhi on September 8, at a short notice, has raised many to wonder as to what could have transpired there. Rahul not only spoke to the visiting team, but also spent time individually with some leaders on the day.

According to party sources, one of the important issues which cropped up during the meeting was the continued opposition of some of the seniors to newly appointed State president A Revanth Reddy. The visiting team found that though the high command was aware of this, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s actions could not be ignored. Despite being warned by the local leadership for attending YSRTP’s recent programme, he is yet to come to terms with party’s new leadership.

The high command’s delay in initiating any action, besides the TPCC functionaries’ recent visit to Delhi, has raised many eyebrows. The question galore is if he managed to make the AICC leadership heed his notion that Revanth’s recent decisions were unilateral.

During last week’s political affairs’ committee meeting, the presence of some seniors, who are not part of the new committee, bolstered the idea that the AICC leaders were being fed with inputs. Even Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy’s formal request to Manickam Tagore to accommodate seniors in weekly meetings was without the knowledge of Revanth. Earlier to break the ice with Komatireddy, Revanth reportedly met him at his Delhi quarters and held talks for almost two hours.