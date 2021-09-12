No official word on Plaster of Paris idol immersion yet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after the High Court of Telangana issued an order stating Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols should not be immersed in the water bodies of Hyderabad, confusion prevailed as to where they could be immersed, or whether they could be immersed at all. The first day of the immersion is on Sunday, but the officials concerned have not issued a clarification on the matter and remain tight-lipped about their plans. They, however, have said that the High Court directive would be enforced to a T.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS), meanwhile, urged the State government to file a review petition against the High Court verdict on Saturday. The BGUS also said that it would immerse the idols in water bodies, including the Hussainsagar, as has been the practice for the past several years. The members said they would approach the Supreme Court against the restriction on the immersion of Ganesh idols, if need be.

“The State government should ensure that Hindu sentiments are protected and the festival is conducted with all the customs in place. As there is little time for idol immersion, the State government should move the court immediately and see that the idols are immersed in the water bodies of Hyderabad,” said BGUS general secretary Bhagvanth Rao. “We will wait for the State government to make its move. Based on its reaction, we will decide our future course of action,” he added.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, he alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had spent the last seven years ‘sidelining’ Hindu sentiments. “If the government decides to strictly follow the High Court verdict, it will invite the wrath of Hindu groups such as BGUS, VHP and others,” he said.

The BGUS also questioned the validity of the High Court’s verdict, terming it a “violation of right to freedom of religion”.