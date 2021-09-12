Only fully vaccinated staff to enter government offices in Telangana from October 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is likely to allow only those employees who have been fully vaccinated with two doses to enter government offices from October 1. The decision was taken by senior officials of several government wings. Stating that 99 per cent of government employees had been administered two doses, an official said they had been asked to take precautionary measures while performing duties during the Ganesha festival.

Hundreds of government staff have been assigned duties during the festival. “While cautioning the employees to protect themselves while discharging their duties, we have advised the staff to keep away from crowds. Keeping in mind the increase in cases in Kerala after the Onam celebrations, we will allow only double-vaccinated officials into offices,” an official said. Initially, the Revenue Department displayed notices at the entrances of tahasildar offices, stating that only fully vaccinated persons could enter, after which other wings followed suit.