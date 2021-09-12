Telangana: Drones to play crucial role in accidents, strokes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Telangana begins the new drone delivery pilot programme for Covid-19 vaccines, healthcare giants say last-mile delivery of health services through drones is the future of healthcare. The Apollo group of hospitals which is also part of the pilot, has welcomed the move and stated how this service could be extended for emergency response to save crucial time when an accident occurs, or for cases of heart-attacks or strokes, where the response time is low.

“Apollo has been a forerunner in the use of UAV drone technology with advanced capabilities, including artificial intelligence (AI), in responding to emergencies and disasters. The hospital carried out an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) drone demonstration in 2018, to show how drone technology can be used to support disaster response and emergency medical care,” said an official from Apollo.

The pilot, launched on Saturday, is the first in Asia to deliver Covid-19 vaccines by drones. It has been organised by the World Economic Forum in partnership with the State government of Telangana, Apollo Hospitals’ HealthNet Global and GOI’s NITI Aayog.

According to Apollo, drone technology is especially useful in an accident scenario where an EMS drone can successfully fly unhindered to the site, relaying details of the accident through a video feed and seamlessly integrating with existing disaster response protocols. The audio-video communication capability through the drone permits doctors at the base to supervise and deliver instructions for life-saving CPR to first responders or even laypersons, for them to render first aid and start CPR before doctors arrive.

“In emergencies such as a stroke, a drone can also be used to carry blood samples from an acute stroke patient to the laboratory, which can help in early diagnosis by cutting down on the turnaround time. Drones can also transport and deliver medications to an on-site emergency unit attending to the stroke patient,” said an Apollo spokesperson.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, said, “Drones will be an important part of last-mile delivery for healthcare, ensuring the timely delivery of care when and where it is needed the most.”