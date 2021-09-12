Telangana adds 296 Covid cases, 5 districts report no new cases

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 296 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday with 69,833 tests conducted. With this, the active cases in the State stand at 5,324. The same day also saw the recovery of 322 individuals. The State also saw one Covid-19 death on the day, taking the toll to 3,893. Meanwhile, the highest cases came in from GHMC limits with 74, followed by Karimnagar with 29 cases. Five districts of the state had no new cases.
